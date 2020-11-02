Why Harry Kane’s goal vs Brighton was one of real significance for the Tottenham Hotspur striker

Harry Kane may have only scored a spot-kick against Brighton yesterday, but it was a goal of real significance for the Tottenham striker.

Kane has been one of the best forwards in the land for some time now, but the England captain appears to be hitting new highs under Jose Mourinho this term.

Not only is his goal-scoring output as consistently prolific as ever, but Kane has also transformed into Spurs’ primary source of creativity.

His assists have been covered enough this season, with Kane having eight to his name already in just seven appearances, but it’s back on the subject of goals where we want to focus.

As shown on the Premier League‘s official website, Kane’s penalty against Brighton took him up to 149 league goals, joint with Les Ferdinand in 10th place.

Kane has some way to go until he can rival Alan Shearer (260) for the top spot, but entering the top ten is a significant milestone for the Tottenham goal-machine.

Next in his sights is Michael Owen, whom he will match with his next goal, and then Tottenham legend Jermaine Defoe in eighth place with 162 goals.

Can he catch Shearer? Who would put it past him?