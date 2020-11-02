Video: Ola Aina shows Chelsea what they’re missing with stunning strike against West Brom

Chelsea academy product Ola Aina showed the Blues what they’re missing with a stunner for Fulham against West Brom this evening.

Aina joined Chelsea in 2007 at the age of just nine-years-old. He spent essentially his entire development period at Cobham, making his first-team debut in the 2016/17 campaign under the stewardship of Antonio Conte.

The Nigeria international, as many are, was forced to leave Chelsea in search of regular first-team football, with Torino the club fortunate enough to secure his signature.

After a successful stint in Turin, Aina signed for Premier League new-boys on loan in the summer transfer window. If this strike against West Brom this evening is anything to go by, it’ll prove to be an astute bit of business from Scott Parker.

What a STRIKE from Ola Aina pic.twitter.com/e6iFNuTkDT — Back Again With Troopz Podcast (@BackAgainShow) November 2, 2020

What a goal by OLA AINA!!

Fulham 2-0 WBA

COME ONE FULHAM!!! #FFC pic.twitter.com/Rshj5IL2so — Kofi Now (@KofiNow) November 2, 2020

If Chelsea had been watching Aina at Torino they will have been well aware of what an accomplished full-back he has developed into. If he’s able to replicate that performance level just down the road, as it seems he will be, then Frank Lampard will left be wishing he stuck around.