Menu

Video: Arsenal stars dance in Old Trafford dressing room after beating rivals Man United in big win

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

A trio of Arsenal stars have been filmed dancing in the Old Trafford dressing room after beating rivals Manchester United in a massive win on Sunday.

Promising forward Eddie Nketiah captured the footage that will delight fans, after initially focusing the camera on Mohamed Elneny after the ace’s solid performance, attention turned to the dance floor.

Nketiah’s fellow academy graduate, Reiss Nelson, part of the travelling party but not the matchday squad, set the bar high with some dangerous moves.

The camera was then turned onto marquee signing Thomas Partey, with the Ghanaian keeping it simple with a little shimmy as he was getting changed.

Then came the most valiant effort, with centre-back Rob Holding getting loose to mark a wonderful display for Mikel Arteta’s side.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Keane massively lets Solskjaer off the hook in astonishing attack on Man United players
Ex-Premier League ref admits controversial Gabriel call was ‘subjective’ as Arsenal star avoided red card against Man United
Chelsea legend casts doubt over Blues star’s future at Stamford Bridge

Arsenal achieved a much-needed feat after almost six years with this victory, with the Gunners enacting a pragmatic and controlled approach, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sealing the win from the spot.

Of the trio, who had the best moves?

More Stories Eddie Nketiah Reiss Nelson Rob Holding Thomas Partey

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. T F Smudge says:
    November 2, 2020 at 11:12 am

    It’s a pity Reiss Nelson doesn’t dance as good on the pitch. The club have invested heavily in him, earn your dance routine young fella.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.