Video: Arsenal stars dance in Old Trafford dressing room after beating rivals Man United in big win

A trio of Arsenal stars have been filmed dancing in the Old Trafford dressing room after beating rivals Manchester United in a massive win on Sunday.
Promising forward Eddie Nketiah captured the footage that will delight fans, after initially focusing the camera on Mohamed Elneny after the ace’s solid performance, attention turned to the dance floor.
Nketiah’s fellow academy graduate, Reiss Nelson, part of the travelling party but not the matchday squad, set the bar high with some dangerous moves.
The camera was then turned onto marquee signing Thomas Partey, with the Ghanaian keeping it simple with a little shimmy as he was getting changed.
Then came the most valiant effort, with centre-back Rob Holding getting loose to mark a wonderful display for Mikel Arteta’s side.
mood rn ?
? @EddieNketiah9 pic.twitter.com/YEFQIvFlg1
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 1, 2020
Arsenal achieved a much-needed feat after almost six years with this victory, with the Gunners enacting a pragmatic and controlled approach, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sealing the win from the spot.
It’s a pity Reiss Nelson doesn’t dance as good on the pitch. The club have invested heavily in him, earn your dance routine young fella.