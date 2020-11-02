Video: Gonzalo Higuain pulls off outrageous first-touch for Inter Miami against Toronto FC

Gonzalo Higuain proved class is permanent with an outstanding touch for Inter Miami during a 2-1 defeat to Toronto FC.

Inter Miami, founded by English football legend David Beckham, sit 12th out of 14 in the MLS table this term, despite having former Juventus duo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi within their ranks.

Higuain, who featured for Juve under Maurizio Sarri last term, was unable to make the difference as his side were defeated by Toronto earlier today, but the Argentine did produce a moment to remember.

The 32-year-old pulled off an outrageous touch, and barely broke a sweat doing so. He allowed the ball to float down onto his foot and stopped it dead.

Higuain made this touch look too easy ? pic.twitter.com/LwMYfJESsT — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 2, 2020

It’s the mark of a top player, producing moments of brilliance and making them look simple. In the swansong of his career he may be, few would deny that Higuain is one of the best strikers of his generation.

Even if he did cost Lionel Messi his only shot at winning a World Cup…