Video: Leicester punish Leeds for missing chance with instant goal on the counter from Harvey Barnes after unselfish Jamie Vardy decision

Leeds United FC Leicester City FC
Leeds United were immediately punished after missing a chance tonight, as Leicester countered and scored at the other end.

After Patrick Bamford’s header went straight at Kasper Schmeichel, the ball was rolled out to Christian Fuchs and the veteran showed his quality’s still all there with a dangerous ball over the top.

Robin Koch succumbed to the pressing by Harvey Barnes by playing a poor pass back towards the keeper, which the relentless Jamie Vardy latched onto.

Vardy effortlessly rounded the keeper before acting unselfishly as he slotted the ball across to Barnes, leading to an easy tap in to fire Brendan Rodgers’ side into the lead.

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

This is the perfect example of the kind of pressure and intensity that the Foxes have on the break.

