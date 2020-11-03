Arsenal legend “cannot believe” they managed to sign Thomas Partey

Arsenal legend Paul Merson says he “cannot believe” that his old club managed to seal the transfer of Thomas Partey this summer.

The Ghana international was an exciting last-minute signing for the Gunners, joining the club after years of being a top performer for Atletico Madrid.

Merson believes it was a huge signing for Arsenal, telling Sky Sports that he’s a clear upgrade on any of the numerous players in the same position at Manchester United.

This follows Partey’s hugely impressive performance for Arsenal against United at the weekend, which saw Mikel Arteta’s side win 1-0 to take a rare three points at Old Trafford.

Partey was undoubtedly one of the most important players in the win, and Merson was full of praise for him as he discussed his performance afterwards.

“It was a good away performance, it wasn’t great, I wouldn’t get carried away and say oh my god it’s a turning point,” he said.

“They beat a terribly, terribly poor Manchester United team on the day. They’ve done a job, we’ve seen them lose those games over the last five or six years.

“But I think Partey’s a massive, massive difference. I mean, what a signing.

“When you talk about signings in the summer, he’s got to be number one. I cannot believe, without being horrible here, that Arsenal got him.

“I don’t mean that in a horrible way, they’re all crying out for it – I know Manchester United are top-heavy and they’ve got Fred, McTominay and Matic, but they haven’t got a Partey.

“Manchester City too, Fernandinho’s coming towards the end, Rodri hasn’t really pulled up any trees. You’re thinking wow, who didn’t see this?

“When you’re talking about holding midfield players and you want discipline, there’s no better place for discipline than Atletico Madrid. They play the ultimate disciplined way. They can go away and shut up shop, then other days they can go and attack teams. He’s a massive part of that.

“Fair play to Arsenal, now you’ve got to hope they go and kick on.”

Arsenal fans will be loving this strong start made by their big-name summer signing, with the club really looking like heading in the right direction under Arteta.