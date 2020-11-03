Frustration for Frank Lampard as injured Chelsea star is included in international squad

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, Chelsea fans, but the USA have called up Christian Pulisic for their upcoming international fixtures.

Pulisic is streets ahead of the USA’s other attacking options, all due respect to them, so it would ordinarily be no surprise that they have decided to include him in their international squad.

However, the Chelsea youngster missed the start of the season with a hamstring problem and suffered a similar, if more minor, issue ahead of the Burnley clash just days ago.

Frank Lampard will be keen to ease him back into the full swing of things in order to ensure no further damage is done, but USA boss Gregg Berhalter has other ideas.

As reported in the full squad list on their official website, Pulisic has been called up by his country for their fixtures with Wales and Panama, meaning there will be no much-needed rest of the injury-struck winger.

Lampard, who has been incredibly careful with Pulisic in order to keep him in good shape, will no doubt be frustrated with this news. He’ll be praying he can get through the games unscathed.