Chelsea legend names the Blues signing who’s left him stunned this season

Chelsea legend Pat Nevin has admitted the form of new signing Hakim Ziyech has knocked him out so far.

The Morocco international has really caught the eye since his summer move from Ajax, where he also looked a classy performer with some dazzling displays in the Eredivisie and the Champions League.

Chelsea will be thrilled to have such a talent on their books after the blow of losing Eden Hazard to Real Madrid last year, with Ziyech a similar style of creative player to bring some flair to their attack.

Nevin is clearly impressed with how Ziyech has played so far, saying he looks an even better signing than he thought he’d be for Frank Lampard’s side.

Writing in his column on the Blues’ official website, Nevin said: “For all that defensive improvement over the past month, the one thing over the past week that has knocked me out has been the performance of Hakim Ziyech.

“In two games he has proved to be an even better player than I thought he was, and I thought he was very good anyway.

“That ability to see crucial through balls and be able to play them at the right time and the right pace in between packed defences is something we really needed to add to our arsenal.

“His pass to Timo Werner for the third goal was an overlooked moment of genius. Anyone from Kevin De Bruyne to Cesc Fabregas would have been proud of that assist.”

Ziyech scored for Chelsea in their 3-0 win over Burnley at the weekend and fans of the west London giants can surely hope there’s even more to come from him as he settles in at Stamford Bridge.