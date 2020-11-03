Chelsea legend says summer signing has helped inconsistent Blues ace improve

Former Chelsea player Pat Nevin hasn’t been afraid to praise recent Chelsea signing Thiago Silva, after his team have kept four clean sheets in as many games.

Last season saw Chelsea concede more goals than any other team in the top half of the Premier League table. However, with Frank Lampard securing the addition of Brazilian star Thiago Silva, their defence currently stands as one of the best in the league, only having conceded more goals than Wolves so far.

Not only has the experienced 36-year-old performed well over the past few weeks, he has also brought the best out of team-mate Kurt Zouma. The centre back pairing has looked very strong since their league cup defeat to London rivals Tottenham all the way back in September.

Zouma has not always been a regular for Chelsea, and his form has occasionally been disappointing, but Levin has written in his column on Chelsea’s website about how Silva has helped him improve.

“Surely by now every Chelsea fan has figured out just how special, calm and talented Thiago Silva is,” Nevin said.

“It is a pleasure to watch him every week and he is certainly having a huge effect on the form of Kurt Zouma; the big man has even decided to go on a scoring spree to add to his dominant displays at the back. Three goals in six Premier League games would be a good average for most strikers.”

Chelsea should go into their next fixture against Rennes in high spirits after being undefeated in 6 games. They currently top their group on goal difference, whilst Rennes sit in 4th place with just a point obtained.