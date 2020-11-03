Rio Ferdinand has come out and claimed that he thinks attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech will become a vital component of Frank Lampard’s system at Chelsea.

The 27-year-old had a delayed start to the season after suffering from a knee injury during the summer. Although, since entering the fold, the Moroccan has made 5 appearances in all competitions and already bagged himself 2 goals and 1 assist.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has stated on a YouTube video that he is thoroughly impressed with what he’s seen of Ziyech so far, even though he is still only settling into his new life. The Englishman also seems to believe that there is still much more to come from the summer signing.

“I think Ziyech, out of all of them, has been the one he’s wanted to bring back most because he brings you that little bit of difference,” Ferdinand said.

“He brings you that little bit of guile. Havertz has got it but Ziyech is a player. I saw him at Stamford Bridge last season destroy Chelsea, I saw him in the Champions League many times last season.

“He’s the person who’s always looking for that little pass, that little bit of difference, he plays the hard pass, the risky pass that gets you the big reward.”

Ziyech was influential in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Burnley away at Turf Moor last weekend, and with the Blues beginning to hit some good form, it will be interesting to see how manager Frank Lampard implements his attackers into the same line up.