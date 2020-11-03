Menu

Diego Maradona hospitalised just days after his 60th birthday

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Footballing legend Diego Maradona has reportedly been hospitalised after problems with respiratory issues and anemia.

The former Barcelona and Argentina forward, widely considered to be perhaps the greatest footballer of all time, recently turned 60, celebrating his birthday on Friday.

MORE: Maradona issues Messi with a charity challenge in the fight against COVID-19

However, Maradona has been taken into hospital for tests, according to a report from CNN.

It had initially looked like Maradona might have been showing symptoms of COVID-19, though more recent updates have suggested this has been ruled out.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes swipe back at Roy Keane over comments on Man United players
Several big names missing from Paris-Saint Germain’s Champions League squad to face RB Leipzig
Jude Bellingham explains sealing transfer to Borussia Dortmund over Manchester United

It remains to be seen quite how serious this is for Maradona, who has had health problems in the recent past after well publicised struggles off the pitch throughout his playing career and his post-playing days.

The Argentine will hopefully be in good hands now, and we all wish him a smooth and speedy recovery.

More Stories diego maradona

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.