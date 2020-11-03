Diego Maradona hospitalised just days after his 60th birthday

Footballing legend Diego Maradona has reportedly been hospitalised after problems with respiratory issues and anemia.

The former Barcelona and Argentina forward, widely considered to be perhaps the greatest footballer of all time, recently turned 60, celebrating his birthday on Friday.

However, Maradona has been taken into hospital for tests, according to a report from CNN.

It had initially looked like Maradona might have been showing symptoms of COVID-19, though more recent updates have suggested this has been ruled out.

It remains to be seen quite how serious this is for Maradona, who has had health problems in the recent past after well publicised struggles off the pitch throughout his playing career and his post-playing days.

The Argentine will hopefully be in good hands now, and we all wish him a smooth and speedy recovery.