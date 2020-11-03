‘Finally’ – These Liverpool fans react as Klopp drops Firmino for Champions League tie against Atalanta

Jurgen Klopp has made two changes to the side that beat West Ham in the Premier League ahead of tonight’s Champions League tie against Atalanta.

One young centre-back switches in for another as promising talent Rhys Williams continues his meteoric rise by coming in for fellow academy graduate Nat Phillips.

The other change is arguably one of Klopp’s biggest in recent time, with out-of-form Roberto Firmino dropped in place of summer signing Diogo Jota – who has hit the ground running for the Reds.

This is a massive call, but some reaction from the club’s fans suggests that it’s long overdue, until Klopp comments it won’t be clear whether this is a tactical decision or move to rest Firmino ahead of this weekend’s mammoth Premier League tie against Manchester City.

Here’s how some of the Liverpool faithful have reacted to Klopp’s teamsheet:

Firmino dropped? Woah. Big. — Dami Shinkaiyé (@damishinkaiye) November 3, 2020

FIRMINO DROPPED LETS GOOOOOOOO — Alex? (@lfcalexx) November 3, 2020

FINALLY!! Firmino has been given all the chances and then some. Time to try something new. I hope Klopp gives a Jota-Salah-Mane front a chance for a couple of games — MO (@MO2085) November 3, 2020

no firmino ??? — ®? (@lfcraff8) November 3, 2020

Firmino dropped Klopp knows ball — #EndSARS (@Ayoxee7) November 3, 2020

why are we playing jones? — J ? (@jmik16) November 3, 2020

Curtis was shocking against West Ham and last champions league game how does he get a third start — Patrik (@Pxtrlk) November 3, 2020

No Shaqiri again lol

Whats so special about Curtis besides being scouse? — Mahdi. (@Mahdi9MK) November 3, 2020

The Reds have the chance to make it three wins from three Champions League ties so far with a victory against Atalanta tonight, with the Serie A outfit a difficult proposition for any side due to their unorthodox and frankly refreshing style.

Fans will also be pleased to see that Joel Matip and Naby Keita are back in the matchday squad after over a month on the sidelines, perhaps they’ll feature off the bench tonight.