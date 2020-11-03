Menu

Frank Lampard provides key Chelsea injury update ahead of Champions League fixture

The Athletic journalist Simon Johnson reports that Frank Lampard has confirmed Christian Pulisic’s hamstring injury is nothing to worry about.

Pulisic was initially included in Chelsea’s starting eleven to face Burnley in the Premier League at the weekend, but pulled up during the warm-up and was subsequently replaced by Timo Werner, who netted a second-half goal.

With Pulisic already having missed the start of the season with a hamstring injury, you can imagine that Chelsea fans will have been concerned that their star man could be missing for another lengthy period.

However, that does not appear to be the case.

With Frank Lampard speaking ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League clash with Rennes, Simon Johnson tweeted the news of his confirmation that Pulisic’s injury is not a serious one.

If Pulisic is back in training, the decision to leave him out of tomorrow’s Rennes fixture is likely Chelsea being cautious. There does not appear to be any reason why Pulisic won’t be available for the weekend, with the Blues hosting Sheffield United at the Bridge.

