Image: Manchester United legends have improbable chance meeting on high street in Denmark

Two of Manchester United’s greatest ever goalkeepers had a chance meeting on a high street in Denmark. What are the chances of that?

United have had their fair share of goalkeeping woes in recent seasons, with the previously impassable David De Gea struggling to maintain the levels of performance he produced several years ago.

Dean Henderson was brought back to the club from Sheffield United this summer and it looks to have brought the best out of the Spaniard, who looks likely to win his Spain starting spot back off of Kepa Arrizabalaga ahead of next summer’s European Championships.

Man United have a trustworthy pair of hands between the sticks once again, not not nearly as trustworthy as they’ve had in the past. When you think of two great United keepers, two names stand out – Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar.

Bizarrely, the pair appear to have bumped into each other while shopping in Denmark, or so Schmeichel suggested

with the below tweet he sent out on Tuesday afternoon.

Look who I met in the shopping street in Herning…!! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/dKHDeN7t9X — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) November 3, 2020

Surely this was planned, because the chances of that happening are so slim!