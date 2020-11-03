“I wish he was in the United midfield” – Arsenal star singled out for huge praise by Roy Keane

Manchester United legend Roy Keane says he wishes Arsenal’s summer signing Thomas Partey played in the Red Devils’ midfield.

Keane was on punditry duty as United were beaten 1-0 at home to Arsenal at the weekend, with Partey one of the best players on the pitch as he showed what a superb signing he’s going to be for the Gunners.

The Ghana international previously shone at Atletico Madrid and it’s exciting to now see him in action in the Premier League, where he’s clearly settled quickly.

Keane doesn’t hand out compliments lightly, but the former Man Utd captain says he sees a lot of Patrick Vieira in Partey.

Vieira is one of Arsenal’s all-time greatest players, and someone Keane enjoyed many midfield battles with back in the day.

“He was outstanding,” Keane told Sky Sports. “He’s obviously no mug having played in big games.

“When you watch a player live that’s when you can judge a player and the more I look at him the more I wish he was in the United midfield.

“He’s big, strong and aggressive – and he can pass it forward. He can deal with the ball.

“I had my battles with Vieira and I think this kid has got a chance of matching what Patrick used to do.”

Arsenal fans will love to see that United hero Keane is jealous of their new signing, with Partey looking likely to go down as one of the best purchases by a Premier League club all summer.