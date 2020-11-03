Premier League striker takes to Instagram after testing positive for coronavirus

Leeds United striker Rodrigo has taken to Instagram to reveal that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Rodrigo was very much Leeds’ marquee signing in the summer transfer window, having made 25 appearances for Spain during one of the most talent-laden periods in the country’s history.
He has netted just the one goal in his first five appearances for the Premier League new-boys, but the best is undoubtedly yet to come from the former Benfica and Valencia forward.
It could be a few weeks before we see him pull on the Leeds shirt again, though, as Rodrigo revealed on Instagram he has tested positive for COVID-19 after catching it off a family member.
Hi everyone Unfortunately I have tested positive for COVID-19 after being in contact with a family member that had been infected without us knowing. As per the protocol I will be self isolating and will miss the game with Crystal Palace. Both my family and I feel great, we are lucky enough to feel healthy and we are keeping a positive attitude. From home I will support Leeds and the Spainish National team as a supporter and I will be back on the pitch soon. Thank you for all those who have shown concern . MOT RM Buenas a todos, Os confirmo que he dado positivo en COVID-19 tras estar en contacto con un familiar que sin nosotros saberlo habi?a sido contagiado. Como marca el protocolo, estare? en aislamiento total y me perdere? el partido contra el Crystal Palace. Tanto mi familia como yo nos encontramos con mucha salud, a?nimo y fuerza para poder superar esto y volver a la normalidad cuanto antes. Desde casa apoyare? al Leeds y a la Seleccio?n Espan?ola, siendo un aficionado ma?s. Gracias a todos los que os habe?is interesado y preocupado por mi estado, pronto estare? de vuelta. MOT!! RM.
Rodrigo does not appear to be struck down with a serious symptomatic case of the disease, or so his post suggests, which is good news for both him and Leeds.
Fingers crossed it won’t be too long before he can be allowed to return to the field.