Legend Diego Maradona requires emergency surgery as bleeding around the brain is discovered

According to Argentine outlet TyC Sports, all-time great Diego Maradona will require emergency surgery after a scan showed that the legend has bleeding around the brain.

This unsettling news comes after Maradona was rushed to a hospital in La Plata last night, just days after the legend’s 60th birthday.

Maradona is still involved in the beautiful game, as he serves as the manager of Gimnasia La Planta, a top-flight side in his homeland.

Dr Luque has provided an update on Maradona this morning: "He's better than yesterday, the idea is for him to stay [in hospital] one more day. He's anemic and a little dehydrated." — GOLAZO (@golazoargentino) November 3, 2020

A scan on Maradona has discovered a bleed on the brain & he will require emergency surgeryhttps://t.co/MyzaICJBed — GOLAZO (@golazoargentino) November 3, 2020

Maradona 91 caps for Argentina in a legendary playing career that saw the attacker flourish for Argentinos Juniors and Boca Juniors before showcasing his talents in Europe in spells with Barcelona, Napoli and Sevilla.

Maradona established himself as one of the best players of all-time, and cemented himself in the history books with his unbelievable ability and charismatic persona.

Our thoughts are with Diego and his family at this difficult time. We’re all praying to see the enigmatic ace back involved with football whenever it’s safe to do so.