Lionel Messi could already have free transfer offers before Barcelona hold new contract talks

According to the Telegraph (subscription required), Lionel Messi could well receive free transfer offers before Barcelona even have the chance to discuss a new contract for the superstar.

The Telegraph report that the Catalan outfit are set to wait to discuss the all-time great’s future until later in the season, with Messi’s future expected to be clearer after the Presidential elections in March.

Josep Maria Bartomeu and his entire board of directors resigned last week after overseeing one of the club’s most difficult periods of the modern era.

It’s added that this will leave Manchester City free to table a pre-contract offer to the 33-year-old from January onwards, with the Premier League side keen on the ace after missing out during the summer.

More Stories / Latest News ‘We have a good chance’ – Chelsea star outlines Blues’ ambitions for Champions League campaign Manchester United forced to travel without summer signing for Istanbul Basaksehir fixture Real Madrid’s two-man list of preferred Zinedine Zidane replacements mentioned in report

Messi was involved in a transfer saga after Barcelona’s embarrassing end to last season, with the Argentine making it clear that he wanted to leave, but La Liga and the club blocked his attempts.

Barcelona may have left themselves in a very dangerous position if they’re leaving contract talks until later in the season, as Messi could already have official proposals from foreign clubs on his table from January onwards, posing a serious threat to the club’s negotiating position and power.

Messi was phenomenal last season with 31 goals and 26 assists across all competitions, but has somewhat struggled (in comparison to his high standards) so far this season.

Messi has scored three times, but all of these have come from the penalty spot. However, the attacker is still as lethal – if not a better creator than ever before with four assists already.