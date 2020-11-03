Liverpool ace Nat Phillips won’t be able to keep MOTM Premier League debut shirt for charitable reason

It seems as though Liverpool defender Nat Phillips will not be able to keep his Premier League debut shirt, in which the 23-year-old won the top-flight’s and the club’s Man of the Match awards in.

The Athletic’s Liverpool correspondent James Pearce reports that every player that was part of the matchday squad for the 2-1 win against West Ham will see their shirt auctioned off.

It’s added that they will be used to raise funds for the Royal British Legion, this is common practice for most Premier League clubs at this time of year over the remembrance period.

All the shirts worn by #LFC players in the win over West Ham are being auctioned off online to raise funds for the Royal British Legion. Alexander-Arnold's has attracted the highest bid so far of £1,494 followed by Mane (£949). Details via link below: https://t.co/h5ssdZEijQ — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) November 3, 2020

? Man of the Match, Nat Phillips

PL debut & second senior app for @LFC

9 clearances (6 headed), most in match

6 times possession gained

2 Interceptions

1 chance created

96 touches pic.twitter.com/g9NnH2GpcO — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) October 31, 2020

The online auction for Phillips’ shirt can be found here. Hopefully the lucky winner will be someone that intends to hand the shirt back to the central defender.

We’re not exactly sure if players can bid on their own shirts, but if that isn’t a case an exception should be made in this instance, this would be a wonderful keepsake for the ace and his family.

Phillips made his first-team debut for the Reds in the shock FA Cup win that the side’s youngsters reeled off against rivals Everton last season.

This actually came at a point that Phillips was back in Merseyside for during his loan spell to Bundesliga 2 side Stuttgart – with the ace making a total of 22 appearances to help the side to promotion.