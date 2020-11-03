Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp does something he’s never done before with feat after Champions League win vs Atalanta

Jurgen Klopp has broken a lengthy personal duck after leading Liverpool to an away victory against Atalanta in the Champions League tonight.

The German has won an away Champions League tie in Italy for this first time in his managerial career, at the sixth time of asking.

Five was certainly the theme, after being second best this many times on his trips to Italy, Klopp spurred Liverpool to a 5-0 win against Atalanta, with three of those coming in the space of five minutes.

Klopp had failed to taste victory on two encounters with Dortmund, with defeats to Napoli and Juventus, and three times whilst Reds boss with two defeats to tricky customers Napoli and one to Roma.

5 – Jürgen Klopp has lost all five of his away UEFA Champions League matches in Italy, losing to Napoli (3), Juventus and Roma; only Alex Ferguson (6) has lost more away Champions League games in Italy than Klopp.

It’s certainly a special moment for Klopp and draws an end to a long-running duck, which Liverpool fans will be delighted to know as they’ll hope to seriously challenge for Europe’s elite club competition.

This is yet another feat for the German, with Klopp firmly establishing as one of – if not the best -managers in the world over the last few years after reestablishing Liverpool as a major force.