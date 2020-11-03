Manchester City are reportedly ready to give Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling new contracts that would see them become the highest paid players in the Premier League.

The Sky Blues pair have been two of Europe’s best attacking players since their arrivals in 2015.

As a result of this, City have been in contract negotiations with the pair over new deals that would see them both earn a staggering £400,000 per week, according to reports from 90min.

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise though, despite both Sterling and De Bruyne already having contracts until 2023. The Belgium international has arguably been Pep Guardiola’s most important player in recent seasons, racking up 106 league goal involvements in just 160 appearances.

The same can be said about the English winger, who has been a key figure in the Man City dressing room, especially since Guardiola joined the club.

After dominating domestic football over the last decade, the blue side of Manchester seem determined to bring home their first Champions League trophy, so securing two of their main men should be high up in their priorities list.