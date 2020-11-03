Video: Rio Ferdinand names the Man United player who needs to step up in the Old Trafford dressing room

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged Harry Maguire to step up and make sure everyone is on the top of their game.

Maguire only joined Man Utd last season but was quickly named club captain, and Ferdinand is eager to see him get into the Old Trafford dressing room and help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out with the right messaging.

Watch below as Ferdinand discusses the defeat against Arsenal, and points out that Maguire himself has suggested the players have been patting themselves on the back too much…

Ferdinand responds by urging Maguire to show his leadership and not just leave it to the manager to motivate this United squad.

“I saw Harry Maguire making comments after the game ‘maybe we’re patting ourselves on the back too much’. Get hold of that team. He’s the captain. Get in that dressing room,” Ferdinand said.

“I hope he’s getting in there and telling people ‘listen we’re not the finished article, we’ve got loads to do, there’s more from us to come, pull your socks up.’ I don’t know if that’s going on.

“There’s always been leaders in that changing room going round and drilling people, either one to one, or in front of the group.”

Red Devils fans will surely agree with this as they’re so used to having great captains and leaders, particularly Roy Keane and Nemanja Vidic in the best periods of the Sir Alex Ferguson era.