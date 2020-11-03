Ryan Giggs to sit out next three Wales matches after arrest over alleged assault

Wales manager Ryan Giggs will sit out his team’s next three matches after recently being arrested over alleged assault.

The 46-year-old is the subject of serious allegations as the Sun have reported on him being spoken to by the police over alleged assault on his girlfriend Kate Greville over the weekend.

The Daily Mirror now report that Giggs will sit out Wales duty for the next few games as a result, with the Football Association of Wales confirming he would not be in the dugout for upcoming games against USA, the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

The report adds that Giggs has denied the allegations against him and that he is working with the police following his arrest on Sunday night.

Wales fans will hope to learn more about this difficult situation soon, as will fans of Manchester United, the club spent his entire playing career at.

The Welshman remains an Old Trafford legend after a glorious playing career, but these very serious allegations could majorly dent his reputation if more evidence emerges of violence against his partner, with the Sun reporting that she suffered minor injuries after the incident which alerted the police.