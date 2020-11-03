Manchester United forced to travel without summer signing for Istanbul Basaksehir fixture

Manchester United have once again been forced to omit Alex Telles from the squad to face Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday evening, report the Daily Mail.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer acquired Telles late in the summer transfer window to address a frailty at the left-side of United’s back-line. However, the Brazilian has been unavailable for much of his Red Devils career so far.

As the Daily Mail report, Telles tested positive for coronavirus, meaning he was unable to train or play with his team and instead was forced into a period of self-isolation.

It doesn’t look as though the shackles are coming off just yet, either.

The Daily Mail report that Telles tested positive for COVID-19 once again ahead of United’s trip to Turkey to face Istanbul Basaksehir, meaning that he is unable to be involved in the contest.

Solskjaer will no doubt be frustrated to have signed a player who currently cannot feature, but that is the nature of the current climate in football, and the world.

The disruption caused by the pandemic is unparalleled.