Jude Bellingham has spoken about his start to life at Borussia Dortmund following his big summer transfer from Birmingham City.

The talented teenager really caught the eye in the Championship before opting for the move abroad, following in the footsteps of Dortmund team-mate Jadon Sancho in gambling on a move to Germany to kick-start his career.

Bellingham has started well in the Bundesliga, but also addressed the fact that he chose Dortmund over a potential move to Manchester United.

Without going into too much detail about the Red Devils’ offer, he simply stated that once Dortmund came in for him, he was won over.

Bellingham admits, however, that Man Utd have a great squad, telling BBC Sport: “Manchester United have a great squad – and my decision had nothing to do with Man United. Dortmund was the best place for me. After that, you ignore everything else.”

United fans will no doubt be disappointed to have missed out on this huge prospect, especially as they look in need of a bit more spark in the attacking midfield department at the moment.

Despite Bellingham’s age, there’s no doubt he’d be an upgrade on many of MUFC’s current under-performers in that area of the pitch.

The 17-year-old has started well at Dortmund, contributing a goal and two assists in all competitions so far, showing that he could soon work his way into Lucien Favre’s first-team plans on a more regular basis.