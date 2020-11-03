Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly among the interested clubs looking into a potential transfer deal for Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze.

The talented 21-year-old has looked a big prospect in his time in La Liga so far, and it would be interesting to see if he soon makes the step up to a bigger club, which may be in the Premier League.

A report from 90min details that Chukwueze has a number of English clubs looking at him, with Man Utd and Chelsea mentioned as being among his main suitors at the moment.

Leicester City and Everton are also mentioned in the report, while Liverpool are also said to have looked at him in the past, though it’s unclear if they remain that keen on him now.

United and Chelsea, however, probably have more of a need to strengthen in attack, with the Red Devils looking particularly poor in that department in their defeat to Arsenal over the weekend.

Chukwueze could give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side a bit more width, with their diamond formation against Arsenal showing their lack of quality options in that department, with Jesse Lingard and Daniel James not even named on the bench such is their lack of recent impact.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are looking at Chukwueze due to doubts over Callum Hudson-Odoi’s future, according to 90min.

The Blues spent big on new attacking players like Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech this summer, but with Pedro and Willian leaving, plus Eden Hazard the year before, there could be room for Chukwueze if Hudson-Odoi does move on.

90min claim Chukwueze is considering his future and has a release clause worth around £80million.

It’s debatable if he’s currently worth quite that much, but it might not be a bad investment to pay something close to that for the promising young Nigeria international who surely has his best years ahead of him.