Mauricio Pochettino tells Ed Woodward his blueprint to sort out Manchester United

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has explained what he would do to fix this Manchester United squad.

The Argentine has been repeatedly linked with Man Utd for a while now, having first been rumoured as the replacement for Jose Mourinho when he was under pressure at Old Trafford.

Now, Pochettino’s name is coming up again as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer struggles to get the best out of the Red Devils following a 1-0 defeat at home to Arsenal at the weekend.

Pochettino was on punditry duty on Sky Sports last night and spoke about how he could change things around at United, with Ed Woodward perhaps doing well to listen to what he had to say.

“You need to create a line from the top,” he said on Sky Sports.

“Be strong in your principal, in the way you’re going to develop, in the way you’re going to lead, for the thing happening in the way that you want.

“That was amazing to have this possibility, to feel free, to create something special at Tottenham. That was amazing.

“Change is always painful. It is really painful. When you arrive at a new club you have to make changes.

“If you arrive at the beginning, easier. If you arrive in the middle, the same. You need to start to build.

“That is why it is so important to create a big platform and that is what we really the believe.

“The coaching staff is to create a platform where the player can feel comfortable and improve. It’s so important.”