Menu

Video: Danny Murphy questions if Man Utd duo can play together in huge worry for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Danny Murphy believes Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes can’t play together for Manchester United in the biggest games.

See below as Murphy mainly discusses the managerial situation at Old Trafford, before slipping in a very worrying bit of analysis for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer right at the end of the clip…

MORE: Video: Rio Ferdinand names the Man United player who needs to step up in the Old Trafford dressing room

The former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder seems to be questioning the potential for a Pogba-Fernandes partnership in the games that matter most, which is bound to give Solskjaer a major headache.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United match unwanted 30-year-old Premier League record after defeat vs Arsenal
Chelsea legend names the Blues signing who’s left him stunned this season
Manchester United and Chelsea among transfer suitors for star with £80m release clause

The two players are among United’s biggest names, but it’s fair to say they didn’t work well as a partnership in the defeat to Arsenal at the weekend, and they may be too similar to combine effectively.

Dropping either one of them in a big game, however, would be a huge call from Solskjaer, and if results don’t go his way it will no doubt be a decision that is picked apart by fans and pundits afterwards.

More Stories Bruno Fernandes danny murphy Paul Pogba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.