Danny Murphy believes Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes can’t play together for Manchester United in the biggest games.

See below as Murphy mainly discusses the managerial situation at Old Trafford, before slipping in a very worrying bit of analysis for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer right at the end of the clip…

"You've got to leave it as it is." "I don't get that [Pochettino links]. I don't think that's the way to go." "Pochettino's success has come from improving players and teams." Danny Murphy says Mauricio Pochettino wouldn't be the right fit for #MUFC if they sacked Solskjaer. pic.twitter.com/mwduMRRgpD — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 2, 2020

The former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder seems to be questioning the potential for a Pogba-Fernandes partnership in the games that matter most, which is bound to give Solskjaer a major headache.

The two players are among United’s biggest names, but it’s fair to say they didn’t work well as a partnership in the defeat to Arsenal at the weekend, and they may be too similar to combine effectively.

Dropping either one of them in a big game, however, would be a huge call from Solskjaer, and if results don’t go his way it will no doubt be a decision that is picked apart by fans and pundits afterwards.