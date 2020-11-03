Menu

Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes swipe back at Roy Keane over comments on Man United players

Manchester United FC
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended his players after a stinging attack from club legend Roy Keane after the defeat to Arsenal.

Keane is known for being an outspoken character and he was clearly unimpressed with his old side’s 1-0 defeat at home to Arsenal over the weekend.

When asked about Keane’s comments about the personality of this Man Utd team, Solskjaer took a subtle swipe back by insisting he has a strong group of players…

We’re not sure many United fans would agree after so much inconsistency from the side in recent times, but Solskjaer was always going to support his squad.

The Norwegian tactician certainly needs to get more out of them soon, however, or he’ll surely face a huge challenge to stay in his job.

