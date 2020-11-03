Pundit slams Manchester United star for playing like it was his day off

Garth Crooks had some harsh words for a number of Manchester United players after their 1-0 defeat at home to Arsenal over the weekend.

The Gunners won 1-0 at Old Trafford thanks to a second-half penalty from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with a number of United players far from at their best.

It’s not often the Red Devils lose at home to Arsenal, with this victory representing the north Londoners’ first three points at Old Trafford since all the way back in 2006.

Crooks named Arsenal duo Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes in his Premier League team of the week, but, unsurprisingly, there were no United players in the pundit’s line up on BBC Sport.

Instead, Crooks laid into Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba in particular, whilst also seeming to take a dig at Mason Greenwood’s reaction to being subbed off by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Rashford has been in fine form recently, but Crooks said he seemed to play like it was his day off against Arsenal.

“Marcus Rashford, one of my favourite players, performed as if he had been given the afternoon off,” Crooks said. “Sorry Marcus, there are no days off when you play for Manchester United.”

He also had criticism for Greenwood and Pogba, saying: “United have a serious consistency problem. Mason Greenwood was substituted and walked off the pitch looking as though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had committed a crime. Paul Pogba has so much more to give but can’t seem to find it to give.”