Manchester United match unwanted 30-year-old Premier League record after defeat vs Arsenal

Manchester United have failed to win in their last six league games at Old Trafford for the first time since 1990.

The Red Devils ended last season in poor form at home, drawing to the likes of Southampton and West Ham. It’s safe to say that has carried itself over to the present campaign, where United have only taken 1 point from a potential 12 at home.

Their last match saw them lose 1-0 to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, in what can only be described as an abysmal performance that extends an extremely worrying run, the likes of which the club has not seen in thirty years…

Manchester United are without a win at home in last six Premier League games, longest winless run at Old Trafford since 1990 #MUFC — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) November 1, 2020

Fans have been quick to jump on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s back as their side currently sits 15th in the Premier League.

Thus, after an embarrassing summer transfer window, it’s hard to see how the Norwegian will be able to turn this around, despite getting it right on the European stage so far. Many fans seem to be questioning his tactics, as he is leaving the likes of summer signing Donny van de Beek out of the starting line up, yet giving game time to the likes of Juan Mata and Daniel James who have repeatedly disappointed during Solskjaer’s tenure.