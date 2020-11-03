Mauricio Pochettino odds-on to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is now odds-on to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United boss.

Solskjaer will no doubt be under growing pressure at Old Trafford after his side’s 1-0 defeat at home to Arsenal over the weekend, which continued a dreadful run of form at home from the start of this season.

Pochettino remains available after leaving Spurs last season, with the Argentine long regarded as one of the finest managers in Europe, with a big job surely on the horizon for him at some point.

Man Utd may well be interested in taking advantage of his availability soon, and the latest odds suggest he could well be in line to take Solskjaer’s place at last.

The latest odds from Sporting Life show the favourites for the United job if Solskjaer is sacked, and it all points towards Pochettino.

There are, however, some other big names that may be in the frame.

See the full list of odds below:

Mauricio Pochettino – 8/13

Massimiliano Allegri – 6/1

Ralph Hasenhuttl – 12/1

Laurent Blanc – 14/1

Brendan Rodgers, Michael Carrick – 16/1