Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ managers take to the polls: US election SPECIAL

Today is the day which will see the American public head to the polls and cast their vote in the 2020 US Presidential election.

As the world watches America choose between Red and Blue, we have looked at how each ‘Big Six’ Premier League manager would cast their vote if they were eligible.

PLEASE NOTE: JUST FOR FUN – THIS ARTICLE DOES NOT REPRESENT ANY MANAGER’S POLITICAL OR SOCIAL VIEWS.

Jurgen Klopp

Such a nice guy he didn’t want to be seen to be picking one over the other.

Spent his entire morning running up and down the ballot line hugging voters, laughing and shouting “For sure! For sure!”

Early reports suggest the German is hoping for an unprecedented draw to kick start major celebrations.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The Norwegian can’t bear to look at what the bookmakers are predicting.

Ongoing rumours suggest the United manager was told he can’t have who he wanted so will choose an alternative who has next to no chance of featuring.

Jose Mourinho

Early reports suggest the Portuguese manager is refusing to vote for somebody who has a bigger ego than he does.

When asked by commentators over a Zoom call why he won’t be voting, Mourinho told reporters to ‘F*** Off’ and switched the feed off.

Pep Guardiola

Whilst standing in the ballot queue waiting to cast his vote, Man City’s manager has repeatedly assured reporters he is ‘very happy’ and has wished them a Happy New Year.

The Spaniard’s vote has been declared void after he wrote “I heart Lionel” in the ballot box.

Mikel Arteta

Prides himself on superb additions and unrivalled success but at the cost of wide-spread unemployment and misery, the Spaniard is expected to cast a vote in favour of capitalism.

Frank Lampard

Unfortunately, Frank did not fit inside the ballot box and subsequently was unable to cast a vote.

Has since been spotted waiting for his five colleagues in a Wendy’s across the road.