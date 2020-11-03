Ryan Giggs arrested and questioned by police over suspected assault on girlfriend Kate Greville

Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs was reportedly arrested and questioned by police over suspected assault of his girlfriend Kate Greville.

The 46-year-old, who is currently manager of the Welsh national team, was seen leaving the police station on Monday after cops were called to his house over a disturbance on Sunday night, according to the Sun.

Giggs has denied allegations against him and is said to be working to assist the police, but the Sun claim he was arrested over possible ‘actual bodily harm and assault’ which left his partner Greville with minor injuries.

Giggs has long been a popular figure in English football after a glorious playing career at Old Trafford, but it remains to be seen what will become of his reputation, depending on how this story develops.

It certainly comes as a surprise to hear Giggs’ name in a headline like this, but it seems too early to be sure of the entire story with only vague reports coming out so far.

There have often been concerns raised about a potential rise in domestic abuse during lockdown this year.

See below for useful links if you’ve been personally affected:

Women’s Aid

National Domestic Abuse Helpline

Citizens Advice

Refuge