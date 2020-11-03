Liverpool ready to pay £13.5m for transfer of youngster who’d go straight into Klopp’s first XI

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to pay around £13.5million for the transfer of Ajax defender Perr Schuurs as Jurgen Klopp looks to replace Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds were recently rocked by the long-term injury to Van Dijk, who has been a hugely important player for the club since his big move from Southampton back in January 2018.

According to Don Balon, Liverpool now plan to try bringing in Schuurs as a starter from January, with the Premier League champions hoping £13.5m could be enough to persuade Ajax to sell the youngster, whose contract is up in 2022.

The Dutch starlet looks a promising young player who could make an immediate impact in a problem position at Anfield if he moves this winter.

Liverpool have also had problems with Joel Matip, as well as with midfielder Fabinho, who had been filling in as an emergency centre-back.

Schuurs could be ready to make the step up to Premier League football and could be a bargain for that price if LFC can agree a deal.