Several big names missing from Paris-Saint Germain’s Champions League squad to face RB Leipzig

Last season’s Champions League finalists Paris-Saint Germain are currently preparing for their third Group H match against RB Leipzig but could be forced to be without some big names including attacker Kylian Mbappe.

Paris-Saint Germain suffered a crushing 2-1 opening Champions League defeat to Manchester United but were able to get their first three-points on the board when they beat Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0 last Wednesday.

However, Thomas Tuchel will be aware of the fact his side are situated in arguably the competition’s toughest group which also features last season’s semi-finalists RB Leipzig whom they face tomorrow night.

Paris-Saint Germain appear to have already suffered a blow ahead of tomorrow’s crucial Group H clash after RMC Sport reporter Mohamed Bouhafsi claimed the Ligue 1 giants would be travelling to Germany without some of their biggest names.

Mbappé, Neymar, Icardi, Verratti, Draxler tous absents pour le déplacement à Leipzig mercredi. #PSG — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) November 3, 2020

Bouhafsi claims that world-class attacking trio Nemay Jnr, Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi haven’t travelled with the squad.

In addition to Paris-Saint Germain’s attacking problems, midfielders Marco Verratti and Julian Draxler are also missing.

A win for either side will see them move up to second place in Group H’s tightly contested table, however, that could prove difficult for the Parisians who look all but set to be forced into fielding a second rate side tomorrow evening.