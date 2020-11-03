Opta stat proves just how bad Real Madrid have been in the Champions League of late

Real Madrid take on Inter Milan this evening knowing only a win will do in order to keep their Champions League ambitions alive.

Los Blancos fell to an embarrassing 3-2 defeat at home to Shakhtar Donetsk in their opening fixture, before having to fight back to secure a point away at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 13-time Champions League winners are in a dire situation and only a complete 180 in their fortunes will see them advance through to the next stage of the competition.

Just how poor Real Madrid have been in the Champions League, a competition they have historically been immensely successful in, is summed up by this stat shared by OptaJoe.

4 – Real Madrid are winless in their last four @ChampionsLeague League matches (D1 L3), their worst run since September 2006 when they went five without a win, a run which featured Zinedine Zidane’s last ever Champions League appearance. Defiance. pic.twitter.com/ZbqL4d0ZEV — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 3, 2020

Zinedine Zidane cannot have statistics like that stacking up against him, else there’s only one way this is going to end – and it’s with the club legend being handed his P45.

Let’s see whether they can turn things around against Inter Milan this evening.