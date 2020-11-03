Menu

Opta stat proves just how bad Real Madrid have been in the Champions League of late

Inter Milan
Real Madrid take on Inter Milan this evening knowing only a win will do in order to keep their Champions League ambitions alive.

Los Blancos fell to an embarrassing 3-2 defeat at home to Shakhtar Donetsk in their opening fixture, before having to fight back to secure a point away at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 13-time Champions League winners are in a dire situation and only a complete 180 in their fortunes will see them advance through to the next stage of the competition.

Just how poor Real Madrid have been in the Champions League, a competition they have historically been immensely successful in, is summed up by this stat shared by OptaJoe.

Zinedine Zidane cannot have statistics like that stacking up against him, else there’s only one way this is going to end – and it’s with the club legend being handed his P45.

Let’s see whether they can turn things around against Inter Milan this evening.

