Menu

These fans shocked as another clip of ‘dangerous play’ from Harry Kane emerges following Spurs penalty drama vs Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion Southampton FC
Posted by

Some football fans are completely shocked that Harry Kane has gone unpunished for apparent ‘dangerous play’, with incidents highlighted from the win against Brighton and draw against West Ham.

On Sunday night, Kane scored an early penalty for Spurs against the Seagulls after looking over and backing into former England teammate Adam Lallana.

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey even exclusively told us that he in fact thought Kane ‘fouled’ Lallana in this incident, with the injury-prone midfielder lucky to come away unscathed.

The controversy has been kicked up another level as eagle-eyed fans have remembered that Kane did something similar in the 3-3 draw to West Ham, with many citing this as ‘dangerous play’.

See More: Video: Disgraceful scenes as ESPN presenters caught mocking Harry Kane’s speech impediment

Both of the controversial incidents can be seen below:

Pictures from Sky Sports.

Here’s how some football fans have reacted to the worrying finding, with the top tweet coming from a Rugby professional, that says it all:

More Stories / Latest News
Premier League striker takes to Instagram after testing positive for coronavirus
Lionel Messi could already have free transfer offers before Barcelona hold new contract talks
‘We have a good chance’ – Chelsea star outlines Blues’ ambitions for Champions League campaign

The footage certainly doesn’t paint Kane in a good light, as it’s clear he’s looked over to his opponents on both occasions before backing into them.

Thankfully both Cresswell and Lallana were not injured after the nasty falls that followed, does Kane need to be warned by Spurs, the Premier League and even FA for this action or it being blown out of proportion?

In the Sky Sports video above, England captain Kane maintains that he did nothing wrong in the Lallana incident, with the striker reiterating that VAR and referee deemed it a foul on Lallana’s part.

More Stories Aaron Cresswell Adam Lallana Harry Kane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.