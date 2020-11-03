Some football fans are completely shocked that Harry Kane has gone unpunished for apparent ‘dangerous play’, with incidents highlighted from the win against Brighton and draw against West Ham.

On Sunday night, Kane scored an early penalty for Spurs against the Seagulls after looking over and backing into former England teammate Adam Lallana.

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey even exclusively told us that he in fact thought Kane ‘fouled’ Lallana in this incident, with the injury-prone midfielder lucky to come away unscathed.

The controversy has been kicked up another level as eagle-eyed fans have remembered that Kane did something similar in the 3-3 draw to West Ham, with many citing this as ‘dangerous play’.

Both of the controversial incidents can be seen below:

Harry Kane was criticised in some quarters after he was awarded a penalty following a collision with Adam Lallana at the weekend – but the Spurs forward points out that VAR backed up the referee's decision. Do you think it was a penalty? ?? pic.twitter.com/0dijmxhwJN — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 3, 2020

Kane does this every game and gets penalties.. pic.twitter.com/dsKcd4J1xM — ????? (@lfcrubn) November 1, 2020

Here’s how some football fans have reacted to the worrying finding, with the top tweet coming from a Rugby professional, that says it all:

Dangerous play — Ollie Stedman (@oliverstedman) November 3, 2020

Previous form, do full time referees do no research. Shocking and dangerous from Kane — Peter Ormston (@PeterOrmston) November 2, 2020

This is where the FA have to do something, even if retrospectively. Pull Kane in and ask him to explain his actions. If not satisfied (and why would you be) then slap a ban. If the FA can’t do this, then what’s the point of their existence? — Gully Bull (@PC_Gull) November 2, 2020

Cynical foul by Kane he should have been sent off for dangerous play — Mon (@MonicaCollantin) November 2, 2020

Surely dangerous play from Kane too, Lallana could get seriously hurt. — Emma Gray (@EmAGray) November 1, 2020

Ironically, in rugby that would be a clear penalty against Kane, for hitting a player in the air. — John Concannon (@JohnConcannon20) November 1, 2020

Its clear tactic and a clear dangerous play. How on earth is it a foul against the defender? The defender is jumping and trying to win the ball, kane never tries to get off the floor — ??Phil Pickles ?? (@PicklesPhilip) November 2, 2020

Watch how Kane’s legs straighten – not a natural way to fall down. He has cheated for this penalty and been caught by everyone except the ref. Shame — DRL (@hkg61) November 1, 2020

The footage certainly doesn’t paint Kane in a good light, as it’s clear he’s looked over to his opponents on both occasions before backing into them.

Thankfully both Cresswell and Lallana were not injured after the nasty falls that followed, does Kane need to be warned by Spurs, the Premier League and even FA for this action or it being blown out of proportion?

In the Sky Sports video above, England captain Kane maintains that he did nothing wrong in the Lallana incident, with the striker reiterating that VAR and referee deemed it a foul on Lallana’s part.