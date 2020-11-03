‘We have a good chance’ – Chelsea star outlines Blues’ ambitions for Champions League campaign

Timo Werner has revealed his belief that Chelsea have a ‘good chance’ of winning the Champions League this season, as reported by the Mirror.

Werner’s RB Leipzig teammates reached the Champions League semi-finals last season, but the German was not around to see it, having already joined up with his new club Chelsea after the deal was completed.

The German has another run at European glory with the Blues this term, with Frank Lampard’s men kicking off their 2020/21 campaign with four points in their opening two fixtures.

Despite the fact it would be a huge shock if Chelsea won the Champions League this season, Werner is not writing off their chances. He’s quoted by the Mirror saying:

“Every team – not only us – that plays Wednesday-Saturday-Wednesday-Saturday its difficult.”

“But we have a big squad of good players. We have so many players and so many good players and I think with this we have to have the goal to come very far in this competition.”

“We are not here to say ‘we will get in the next round and we will see’ we are here to win the Champions League in the next years.

“This year is a good chance because everybody in the competition has a lot of games and every team has to think about how they can manage it, who they can play, how many games can they play consecutively.

“For me I think we have a good chance this year but also in the next years. Like I said when I arrived I came here to win titles.

“We are in a good way, we are learning from each other. We have a good chance to come very far in this competition.”

There would be no point playing in the competition if you didn’t believe you could win it. Chelsea wouldn’t be our tip if you were looking to back a team in this year’s Champions League, however.