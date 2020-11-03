Menu

Video: Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez scores against Real Madrid after assist of the season contender

Reported Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez has netted a fine goal against Real Madrid in the Champions League this evening.

Martinez’s Inter Milan side found themselves 2-0 down after goals from Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos. He stepped up to the plate and delivered for Antonio Conte’s men.

Accompanied with what may well be the assist of the season from Nicolo Barella, Martinez steered a brilliant finish past Thibaut Courtois and into the back of the net to get Inter up and running.

Goal reported in the summer that Barcelona were sniffing around Martinez, and with a goal like that against their direct La Liga rivals, it’s no surprise.

How Barca could have done with Martinez’s efficiency in front of goal when they faced Los Blancos at the Nou Camp a couple of weeks ago.

If Ronald Koeman is tuning in tonight, he will no doubt be impressed with what he’s seeing!

