Video: Karim Benzema sinks Inter Milan after howler from ex-Real Madrid full-back Achraf Hakimi

Real Madrid have taken the lead over Inter Milan in their crucial group clash this evening through striker Karim Benzema.

Having recorded just one point from their opening two Champions League fixtures, this was an absolute must-win game for Zinedine Zidane’s Los Blancos.

Thankfully for him, former Real Madrid full-back Achraf Hakimi has given them a helping hand, playing Karim Benzema through on goal and allowing him to take it past Samir Handanovic and pass the ball into the empty net.

#RealMadridInter

Real Madrid 1-0 Inter Milan – Benzema goal ????pic.twitter.com/ne4fjm4kao — Fast Goals (@FastGoal5) November 3, 2020

Pictures courtesy of beINSports

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

While Benzema is never going to catch up with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the all-time top Champions League goal scorers list, he is very much the best of the rest.

Season after season Benzema proves himself able to deliver on the European stage, and tonight in particular, it’s to the benefit of both his team and his manager.

Real Madrid’s defence has been there for the taking this season, so let’s see if Inter can take advantage.