(Video) Diogo Jota continues fine form with cheeky dink to give Reds lead against Atalanta

Liverpool’s new forward Diogo Jota has continued his impressive form in the early parts of his Liverpool career after the Portuguese maestro scored a cheeky dink over Atalanta’s keeper during tonight’s Champions League tie.

Faced one-one-one with Marco Sportiello, Liverpool’s forward who is taking the place of regular Roberto Firmino held his nerve as he chipped the ball delightfully over Atalanta’s number-one.

Liverpool lead 1-0 after just 16-minutes and as it stands currently sit top of Group D’s table on a maximum nine points from a possible nine.

Jota’s goal against Atalanta. What a player pic.twitter.com/dpCZt4xgBg — Karim?????? (@Vintage_LFC) November 3, 2020

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports