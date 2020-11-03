Menu

(Video) Diogo Jota continues fine form with cheeky dink to give Reds lead against Atalanta

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool’s new forward Diogo Jota has continued his impressive form in the early parts of his Liverpool career after the Portuguese maestro scored a cheeky dink over Atalanta’s keeper during tonight’s Champions League tie.

READ MORE: Video: Luis Suarez booked for looking over referee’s shoulder to see VAR monitor during Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow

Faced one-one-one with Marco Sportiello, Liverpool’s forward who is taking the place of regular Roberto Firmino held his nerve as he chipped the ball delightfully over Atalanta’s number-one.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Samir Handanovic denies Real Madrid early lead v Inter Milan with sharp reflex stop
Video: Luis Suarez booked for looking over referee’s shoulder to see VAR monitor during Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow
Opta stat proves just how bad Real Madrid have been in the Champions League of late

Liverpool lead 1-0 after just 16-minutes and as it stands currently sit top of Group D’s table on a maximum nine points from a possible nine.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports

More Stories Diogo Jota

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.