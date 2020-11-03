Video: Diogo Jota seals hat-trick for Liverpool after lovely outside-foot assist from Sadio Mane vs Atalanta

In the 53rd minute of the Champions League tie against Atalanta, Diogo Jota secured his first hat-trick since joining Liverpool this summer.

The Reds hit the Italian side on the break once again after defending a chance, Sadio Mane looked up on the left-wing before playing in Jota with an inch-perfect outside of the foot pass.

Jota touched the ball away from the on-rushing Atalanta keeper, before slotting the ball into the back of the empty net to mark an incredible feat.

Mane’s assist was so sumptuous that club captain Jordan Henderson can be heard screaming ‘what a pass, what a pass!’ before Jota tucked the ball away.

Jota has his hat-trick! ??? Liverpool are on fire in Italy! pic.twitter.com/xMcYre5Ch7 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 3, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and beIN Sports.

The all-around Portuguese forward showed his clinical nature with his well-taken first and second goals of the night as well.

Diogo Jota is proving to be just what Liverpool needed to keep their frightening attack fresh.