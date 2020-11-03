Menu

Video: Diogo Jota uses clever touch to score clinical second for Liverpool vs Atalanta after lovely Joe Gomez assist

Liverpool FC
Diogo Jota continued his dangerous run of form by bagging his second of the night for Liverpool in the 33rd minute of the Champions League tie against Atalanta.

A stunning long-range pass from Joe Gomez – which will undoubtedly earn comparisons to injured teammate Virgil van Dijk – set up Jota in a dangerous position.

The Portuguese forward used a clever touch to bring the ball back inside before leaning in and drilling it into the bottom corner with a superb finish.

Jota fired the Reds into the lead in the 16th minute with another wonderful finish.

Pictures from RMC Sport and BT Sport.

Jota is already turning out to be a wonderful recruit for the Reds, he seems to pop up with goals just when Jurgen Klopp’s side need them.

