(Video) Dusan Tadic smashes home rare indirect free-kick from matter of yards out

Ajax
You don’t often see these nowadays.

Ajax attacker Dusan Tadic has smashed home an indirect free-kick from inside the penalty area against FC Midtjylland in tonight’s Champions League match.

The FC Midtjylland defender passed the ball back to his keeper who continued to collect the ball illegally.

The referee wasted no time in blowing for a foul as an indirect free-kick was award just a few yards out from goal.

Tadic stepped-up and smashed the ball into the top of the net after rocketing his team-mate’s lay-off.

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

