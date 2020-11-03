(Video) Fred and Harry Maguire’s hilarious way of deciding who goes in the middle of rondo training

Manchester United duo Fred and Harry Maguire were spotted during training playing rock, paper, scissors in order to decide who went in the middle of rondo training.

The United squad are currently preparing to take-on Istanbul Basaksehir in their third Champions League match of the new 2020-21 campaign.

The Reds will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of Group H’s table after two wins from two against PSG (2-1) and RB Leipzig (5-0) put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side favourites to reach the knockout stage.

Whilst in training, Fred and Maguire were spotted engaging in light hearted antics which saw the pair decide who draws the short straw during rondo training.

Looks like Maguire got the best of the Brazilian on this occasion.