Menu

(Video) Fred and Harry Maguire’s hilarious way of deciding who goes in the middle of rondo training

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United duo Fred and Harry Maguire were spotted during training playing rock, paper, scissors in order to decide who went in the middle of rondo training.

READ MORE: Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ managers take to the polls: US election SPECIAL

The United squad are currently preparing to take-on Istanbul Basaksehir in their third Champions League match of the new 2020-21 campaign.

The Reds will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of Group H’s table after two wins from two against PSG (2-1) and RB Leipzig (5-0) put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side favourites to reach the knockout stage.

Whilst in training, Fred and Maguire were spotted engaging in light hearted antics which saw the pair decide who draws the short straw during rondo training.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool ready to pay £13.5m for transfer of youngster who’d go straight into Klopp’s first XI
(Video) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addresses Paul Pogba’s recent form ahead of Istanbul Basaksehir match
Ryan Giggs to sit out next three Wales matches after arrest over alleged assault

Looks like Maguire got the best of the Brazilian on this occasion.

More Stories Fred Harry Maguire

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.