Video: Samir Handanovic denies Real Madrid early lead v Inter Milan with sharp reflex stop

Inter Milan
Inter Milan had veteran goalkeeper Samir Handanovic to thank for not conceding an early goal in their contest with Real Madrid this evening.

Neither Real Madrid nor Inter Milan have been particularly convincing in the Champions League thus far. Both teams are two of the most successful in the world, but their illustrious history is not going to carry them through into the knockout stages of the competition.

With the form of Borussia Monchengladbach in the competition to date, with the German outfit demolishing Shakhtar Donetsk away from home this evening, points won against each other may well determine which of Madrid and Inter progress from the group.

It’s for that reason that Antonio Conte will be thankful he has a goalkeeper of Samir Handanovic’s calibre between the sticks. Have a look at this stop he pulled off early on in the contest. You could have forgiven him for switching off with the game having just started – but he was ready!

Early chance from Asensio from r/soccer

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Pictures courtesy of CBS Sports

