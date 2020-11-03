Video: Ivan Perisic scores huge goal in Group B by drawing Inter Milan level away to Real Madrid

Ivan Perisic has done it! Inter Milan are level with Real Madrid away from home after a smart finish from the Croatian.

Both teams headed into this fixture knowing that they could not afford to lose. After a slow start to their respective Champions League campaigns, and Borussia Monchengladbach flying, both Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte desperately needed to get points on the board.

Real Madrid took a 2-0 lead through goals from Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos, before Lautaro Martinez pulled one back for Inter soon before the half-time break.

Inter huffed and puffed in the second-half and finally got their reward through Perisic, who got the better of Lucas Vasquez and slotted the ball into the bottom corner of Thibaut Courtois’ goal.

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

What a significant comeback this could prove to be for Inter, should they successfully leave Madrid without suffering defeat. Conte looks to have got his game plan spot on!