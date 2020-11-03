Menu

Video: Gabriel Jesus marks his return to action for Man City with thunderous finish from acute angle

Manchester City
Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus marked his return to action with a superb goal from an acute angle during his side’s win over Olympiacos this evening.

Jesus has been unavailable for selection in recent weeks after being side lined through injury. Not only has that thinned Pep Guardiola’s options in attack, with Sergio Aguero having problems of his own, but it’s easy to forget just how deadly a finisher Jesus is when fit and firing.

For those who had forgotten, he gave us a useful reminder during Man City’s 3-0 victory over Olympiacos in the Champions League this evening. Jesus looked as though he’d held onto the ball for too long before thumping the ball into the roof of the net from an angle he had no right to score from.

It’s an emphatic finish from Jesus during an emphatic win for City. Perhaps we could be seeing Pep’s men turn a corner, with the return of the Brazilian being the catalyst for the revival of their campaign.

