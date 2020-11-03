Video: Joao Cancelo scores for Man City with brilliant weak-foot strike from outside the box against Olympiacos

In the 89th minute of Manchester City’s Champions League tie against Olympiacos, Joao Cancelo rounded off a comfortable win with a brilliant goal.

After some trademark quality build-up from the back from Pep Guardiola’s side, substitutes Cancelo and Felix Nmecha combined with a lovely one-two on the edge of the box.

Cancelo collected the ball back and used a clever touch to beat an Olympiacos player before curling the ball into the bottom corner with his weaker left-foot.

Pictures from RMC Sport.

Pep Guardiola will be delighted with his side tonight, they’ve now taken the full nine points in their respectfully weak group, setting them up to secure qualification early on and not shift their attentions in the Premier League.